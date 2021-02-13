COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Feb. 13

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival, kicking off this weekend.

Students will still have to wear masks while in Prince Edward Island schools "for the foreseeable future," says the head of the Public Schools Branch.

Dating is very different from what it was a year ago due to the pandemic, and a psychology professor at Saint Mary's University in Halifax says the biggest change she has seen is far fewer casual interactions.

Islanders will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccinations online as early as next week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday.

The Native Council of P.E.I. is working with the province to soon offer a vaccination clinic for Indigenous Islanders living off reserve.

Charlottetown is decorating the streets for the Ice City Festival. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases Friday, and a total of nine active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has gone into lockdown due to an outbreak of B117, the coronavirus variant first reported in the U.K. The province has 269 active cases, with 253 of those cases reported in the past six days.

New Brunswick reported two new cases Friday, with 156 active cases including four confirmed cases of the B117 variant.

Also in the news

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received good news Wednesday: Flair Airlines will begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

