COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, March 1

With 18 active cases in the province and clusters in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I. has moved to the red phase of pandemic restrictions for at least 72 hours in an effort to control the outbreak. Non-essential businesses are closed.

Here is a list of sites of potential exposure to COVID-19. The chief public health office is asking people who have been in these places at these times to self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Testing clinic hours have been expanded.

At her fourth briefing in three days, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said community transmission during the outbreak is possible.

A Charlottetown restaurateur, shut down again, is calling for harsher penalties for people who break self-isolation guidelines.

There were long queues at testing sites in the Summerside area over the weekend. On the list of people who should be tested are all Summerside residents aged 14 to 29.

Taste of India in Charlottetown is part of a long list of potential exposure sites in Charlottetown and Summerside. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Prince Edward Island now has 18 active cases of COVID-19, and has diagnosed a total of 132 cases since the pandemic hit P.E.I. almost a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

If you are feeling the stress of the pandemic is getting out of control, here is where to find some help.

A vaccination program for Indigenous adults on P.E.I. began Friday.

Premier Dennis King promised the province will support businesses through economic changes brought about by the pandemic.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

