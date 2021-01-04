COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Jan. 4

Some residents of long-term care facilities on P.E.I. could start receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.

P.E.I. prepared for a different kind of New Year's Eve to ring in 2021.

The pandemic has been hard on many relationships, and one Island resident reflects on how she has coped through her divorce.

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, but its neighbouring provinces did.

New Brunswick announced seven new cases on Sunday and 10 on Saturday. New Brunswick now has 41 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 1-2, including five cases connected to a Dartmouth private school. There are 27 known active cases in Nova Scotia.

There have been 96 positive cases on P.E.I. Six remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

More than 55 per cent of the positive cases are in the 20-39 age category.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

