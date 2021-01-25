COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Jan. 25

Founders Hall in Charlottetown wants to develop its outdoor space to create a place where people can gather more safely during the pandemic.

More people were allowed in churches and other places of worship Sunday after the province eased some COVID-19 measures this weekend.

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, which the Chief Public Health Office credits to "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, mostly in the Moncton and Edmundston regions. The province now has 334 active cases.

Nova Scotia had a single new case of COVID-19 to report along with two recoveries, bringing the total of known active cases to 19.

Also in the news

With cough and cold season all but non-existent this year because of COVID-19 health measures, Honibe lozenge-maker Island Abbey Foods has laid off 30 staff.

Despite those layoffs, it's been a banner year for P.E.I.'s biosciences sector, with more than 200 new jobs in 2020, and seven Island bioscience companies planning major expansions this year.

There's been a reorganization in the top ranks at Health PEI, after lessons learned about improved workflow during COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Gardam is now Health P.E.I.'s new chief operating officer, and said he wants to find out why P.E.I. continues to struggle with a shortage of family physicians and nurses.

