Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Jan. 25

Founders Hall proposes development of its outdoor space, and the province eased some COVID-19 measures this weekend.

No flu on P.E.I. yet this season

CBC News ·
Founders Hall has a few seats outside, but wants to develop the space. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Founders Hall in Charlottetown wants to develop its outdoor space to create a place where people can gather more safely during the pandemic.

More people were allowed in churches and other places of worship Sunday after the province eased some COVID-19 measures this weekend.

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, which the Chief Public Health Office credits to "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. remains 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, mostly in the Moncton and Edmundston regions. The province now has 334 active cases.

Nova Scotia had a single new case of COVID-19 to report along with two recoveries, bringing the total of known active cases to 19.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now