COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Jan. 11

Downtown Charlottetown is establishing a club for snowbirds stuck on the Island this winter, that could include private shopping hours or private dining.

Sarah Steele of Stratford, P.E.I., will be part of women's hockey history next month when the semifinals and final of the COVID-shortened NWHL season are televised on NBC.

Some Islanders are discovering disc golf to be a good sport for the winter — especially when people are worried about COVID-19.

Island Trails is working to maintain its network this winter to provide another option for people to get outside.

P.E.I.'s pharmacists say they've been in talks with the Chief Public Health Office and may be distributing and administering vaccines come spring.

Nova Scotia has tightened its border restrictions with New Brunswick. Everyone coming into the province from New Brunswick will have to self-isolate for 14 days — with a few exceptions. People who travel to Nova Scotia from P.E.I. are not required to self-isolate provided they do not stop in New Brunswick.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is holding steady at 102, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

P.E.I. has begun to administer the first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The Chief Public Health Office says its goal is to have 80 per cent of Island residents vaccinated by the end of the summer.

The pandemic is making planning harder, but organizers are moving ahead to mark the 250th anniversary of the arrival of Scottish settlers on P.E.I. in 2022.

Despite the requests of some seasonal residents to be vaccinated on P.E.I., Dr. Heather Morrison says the province only expects to have enough vaccine to cover the Island's year-round inhabitants.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

