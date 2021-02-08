COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Feb. 8

The province's COVID-19 testing sites at Borden, O'Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague are closed due to a major winter storm hitting Prince Edward Island, and people 80 and up won't be able to get a vaccine appointment through the province's hotline; it has been shut down Monday. More closures can be viewed here:

The City of Charlottetown is concerned about how the extended ban on cruise ships will affect local businesses and the municipal budget.

A disappointed P.E.I. hockey player is back on the Island after the suspension of the National Women's Hockey League season.

A Summerside native and his British fiancée are trying to move to the Island from the U.K., but say they can't afford the new $2,000 fee to quarantine at a hotel, and have decided to crowdfund for help.

We asked Islanders how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their romantic relationships.

With the wearing of masks, women are thinking more about how their eyes look. (Submitted by Pure Spa)

The use of face masks has meant that some people on P.E.I. are spending more time and money on how their eyes and eyebrows look.

The latest case announced on P.E.I. was on Friday, but the Island's official count stays at 113 because the man is a resident of another province.

There are three active cases on P.E.I., public health officials said Friday. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two deaths. There are now 221 active cases in the province.

No new cases were reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to seven.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Saturday. There are now 17 active cases in that province.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.