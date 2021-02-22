COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Feb. 22

A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday, vaccinating Prince Edward Islanders aged 80 or older who live in their own homes and had made appointments in the last few weeks. Three other clinics will open in Montague, Summerside and O'Leary in the days to come.

Officials with the Souris Harbour Authority are hoping the Atlantic bubble will resume in time for the crab fishing season in April.

About 90 per cent of the Special Olympics programming and training on P.E.I. has resumed, and officials are now setting their sights on competition.

Island tourism operators will soon have access to free training programs aimed at helping them adapt their businesses during a pandemic.

P.E.I. has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 25 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 430 active cases.

New Brunswick reported four new cases and one death. It now has 87 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported one new case, with the total of active cases at 19. Also, six people were fined $1,000 each, following two social gatherings in Halifax on Saturday.

A man who is experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown says he doesn't know where he and others can go to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, even though people living in shelters have been identified as a priority group.

P.E.I. public health officials are asking everyone on a Feb. 16 flight from Montreal to Charlottetown to report to a testing clinic, after a new COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Heather Morrison says work is underway on a proof-of-vaccination card or record, showing the dates of a person's vaccination and the locations where they got both shots.

