COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Feb. 1

Charlottetown's traditional Jack Frost Festival has been called off, but the city is planning a month of more pandemic-safe events.

Interest in nature and getting outside has been growing during the pandemic.

The Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey League are playing their first games since Nov. 21 this weekend after submitting a plan to play away from P.E.I. that was approved by the province's Chief Public Health Office.

The Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were also playing in Nova Scotia this weekend, and will work-isolate when they return to P.E.I. Sunday.

COVID-19 has presented new challenges for senior high school students making plans about what to do after Grade 12, says a P.E.I. guidance counsellor.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 111, with six active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are now 283 active cases in the province.

No new cases were reported in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Also in the news

Islanders have been sewing and knitting their way through the pandemic — and local wool retailers say their sales are booming.

Many shared their tips about how they are making their homes cosy this winter.

A new video game service is being launched by the UPEI Student Union to give students a safe activity during the pandemic.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

