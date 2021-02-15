COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, February 15

While P.E.I. will see a reduction of Moderna vaccine doses this month, Health Canada says more Pfizer doses will be coming to all provinces on a weekly basis.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison also says she anticipates hearing about the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine within the next week and whether P.E.I. will be getting any of those doses.

P.E.I. confirmed its first case of the B117 coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. at an unscheduled news conference Saturday. The individual has been in self-isolation since arriving to the province Feb. 1.

Morrison said there is no reason to believe the variant strain, which is much more contagious than the original dominant strain, is circulating in the province.

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival, which is underway.

Dr. Heather Morrison says she anticipates hearing more about the AstraZeneca vaccine approval this week. If approved, P.E.I. may receive doses. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

P.E.I. did not announced any new COVID-19 cases this weekend.

The province has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador has gone into lockdown due to an outbreak of the B117 variant. The province reported 11 cases Sunday.

New Brunswick reported 2 new cases Sunday and has 150 active cases, while Nova Scotia reported a single new case Sunday and has 9 active cases.

Also in the news

The nuns at the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute are bidding farewell to some young students after their permit for a new dormitory in Brudenell was rejected by Three Rivers council last fall.

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received good news Wednesday: Flair Airlines will begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

