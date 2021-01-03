COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Jan. 3

P.E.I. has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, but its neighbouring provinces continue to see positive cases.

New Brunswick announced seven new cases on Sunday and 10 on Saturday. New Brunswick now has 41 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 1-2, including five cases connected to a Dartmouth private school. There are 27 known active cases in Nova Scotia.

More than 75,200 tests have been conducted on P.E.I since the pandemic began in March.

There have been 96 positive cases with 58 male and 38 female. Six remain active.

There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

More than 55 per cent of the positive cases are in the 20-39 age category.

Some residents of long-term care facilities on P.E.I. could start receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as next Tuesday

The pandemic has been hard on many relationships, and one Island resident reflects on how she has coped through her divorce.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

