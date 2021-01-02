COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 2

COVID-19 testing clinics are open Saturday in Charlottetown and Summerside, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., after clinics were closed New Year's Day.

P.E.I. has received 1,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccinations could begin as early as next Tuesday for some residents of long-term care facilities.

Powwows are just one of the numerous celebrations to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, for one family from Lennox Island First Nation, going without has been a challenge.

A dentist looks back on the frustration she faced in trying to help her patients during the height of pandemic restrictions on the Island.

P.E.I. professional rugby player Alysha Corrigan is now in London despite COVID-19 related training and travel challenges. (Jennie Fougere)

A public meeting to decide the future of short-term rentals in Charlottetown was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city says it's not planning to reschedule anytime soon.

P.E.I. professional rugby player Alysha Corrigan is now in London to join a team called the Saracens. She has faced training and travel challenges brought on by COVID-19.

As part of a series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islanders, a retail store manager talks about how the pandemic has affected her business.

CBC News looks back at the impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last 10 months.

The Island has had 96 positive cases, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

