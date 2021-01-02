COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Jan. 2
COVID-19 testing clinics reopen after being closed for New Year's Day
COVID-19 testing clinics are open Saturday in Charlottetown and Summerside, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., after clinics were closed New Year's Day.
P.E.I. has received 1,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccinations could begin as early as next Tuesday for some residents of long-term care facilities.
Powwows are just one of the numerous celebrations to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, for one family from Lennox Island First Nation, going without has been a challenge.
A dentist looks back on the frustration she faced in trying to help her patients during the height of pandemic restrictions on the Island.
A public meeting to decide the future of short-term rentals in Charlottetown was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city says it's not planning to reschedule anytime soon.
P.E.I. professional rugby player Alysha Corrigan is now in London to join a team called the Saracens. She has faced training and travel challenges brought on by COVID-19.
As part of a series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islanders, a retail store manager talks about how the pandemic has affected her business.
CBC News looks back at the impact of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last 10 months.
The Island has had 96 positive cases, with six still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.
Also in the news
- A researcher at Oxford University, originally from Summerside, talks about the importance of controlling borders during the pandemic.
- P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office says the province expects to get its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 1,200 doses, this week.
- After careful consideration, a P.E.I. nurse has decided not to get the vaccine because she is pregnant.
- Two Islanders share their experience of living in England during the pandemic.
- On Tuesday, P.E.I. announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, both related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.
- Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic during a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass, Premier Dennis King said it will take time to balance the budget because many Islanders "need us to be there to get through COVID."
- COVID testing clinics will have reduced hours on New Year's Eve and all will be closed on New Year's Day.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.