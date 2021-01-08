COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Jan. 8

In her weekly chat with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Dr. Heather Morrison said the first Moderna vaccine doses would be given out Friday. Morrison also said the goal is to have all residents and staff in long-term care and community care facilities vaccinated with their first dose by Jan. 22.

The Friday vaccine rollout began with 86-year-old Doreen Wooder receiving the shot at Summerside's Wedgewood Manor. She credited Dr. Morrison doing "such a great job of protecting Islanders and giving sound advice" as being the reason she and her husband decided they'd get the vaccine.

P.E.I. announced one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. The woman in her 20s arrived in the province by vehicle from outside the Atlantic region and has been self-isolating.

The pandemic is making planning harder, but organizers are moving ahead to mark the 250th anniversary of the arrival of Scottish settlers on P.E.I. in 2022.

2020 was a tough year for restaurants, but they aren't letting the pandemic stop Winterdine this year.

Summerside Western Capitals are still practising in the hopes that the Atlantic bubble will be re-established and they can play other teams. (Summerside Western Capitals/Facebook)

After taking a hard hit in the spring, with hundreds more businesses than usual shutting down, P.E.I. saw a strong recovery in the summer months.

Essential workers on P.E.I. are scheduled to receive vaccines against COVID-19 in the spring, and retail workers are wondering where they fit into that.

As the only Maritime Junior-A Hockey League team on P.E.I., the Summerside Western Capitals are in an unusual situation — they don't have anyone to play.

The University of Prince Edward Island is partnering with the provincial government to support new students arriving for the winter term who need to self-isolate.

The Island has now had 102 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eight remain active.

