COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Jan. 22

There have been no reported cases of influenza on P.E.I. this season, as well as fewer cases of coughs and colds, and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is crediting "unintended impacts" of pandemic restrictions.

With cough and cold season all but non-existent this year because of COVID-19 health measures, P.E.I. Honibe lozenge-maker Island Abbey Foods has laid off 30 staff.

There's been a reorganization in the top ranks at Health PEI, after lessons about improved workflow learned during COVID-19.

In her weekly checkup with CBC News: Compass, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says they've given 6,500 doses of vaccine on P.E.I. so far. A small number of younger people are reporting side-effects such as headache, fever, body aches and sore throat.

Work on the Oyster Bed Bridge replacement will take about a month longer than expected due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 110, with seven still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced 32 new cases on Thursday. There are now 324 active cases in the province. Nova Scotia reported two new cases, with 22 now active.

P.E.I.'s rotational workers will likely be the first to see an easing of isolation requirements once they've received their vaccinations, a standing committee on health and social development heard Wednesday.

Two P.E.I. curlers heading for the national championships in Calgary say living on P.E.I. may give them an edge this year.

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce is asking Islanders to shift 10 per cent of their annual spending to support locally owned and operated businesses during the next phase in the Love Local P.E.I. campaign.

The Charlottetown Islanders' games this weekend against the Cape Breton Eagles have been cancelled due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Islanders haven't played since the Atlantic bubble was suspended in November, and it's uncertain when they'll play again.

