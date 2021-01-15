COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Jan. 15

P.E.I. did not see a spike in cases as a result of holiday gatherings, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in an interview with CBC News: Compass, but Morrison said she is concerned about rising case numbers in neighbouring New Brunswick.

P.E.I. will not look at an Atlantic bubble again for at least two weeks.

There was one new case of COVID-19 in the province Thursday, a man in his 50s who returned from travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Allowing Islanders access to government-sanctioned high-limit online betting, especially during a pandemic, is a bad idea, says Liberal Finance critic Heath MacDonald. He's referring to a new online casino planned for P.E.I. by Atlantic Lotto.

Atlantic Lotto launched an online casino for New Brunswick residents in August, and now it is coming to P.E.I. (CBC)

The 55-Plus Winter Games scheduled to happen February in Cornwall, P.E.I., have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added new challenges for people looking for work, and that's being recognized in a P.E.I. program that helps people seeking employment.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 104, with eight still active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

With the people they advocate for facing added risks from COVID-19, the P.E.I. Lung Association has started a new online virtual support group for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Nurses and pharmacists on P.E.I. are confident they can quickly deliver the COVID-19 vaccines when they are called upon.

After motoring through the pandemic in 2020, there are strong signs the P.E.I. construction industry is looking ahead to another good year.

