COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 5

P.E.I.'s agriculture and seafood processing sectors are hoping new rules for international travellers don't hinder this year's temporary foreign worker program.

Tourism PEI is working on its marketing plan for 2021, but it doesn't know who is going to be allowed to come.

A ban on cruise ships with more than 100 people coming to Canada will remain in place until February 2022, a federal government release said Thursday.

Thursday was the first day the 5,500 or so Islanders aged 80 and older could start making appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and so many called in that the government issued a plea for patience. They asked people to call back if the line was busy.

Students are back in the classroom at the culinary institute and back to serving the public. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

For the first time since last March, the dining room at the Culinary Institute of Canada in Charlottetown is again open to the public.

The Boys and Girls Club in Summerside is making a change to anti-bullying awareness this year, selling face masks instead of pink shirts.

One new COVID-19 case on P.E.I. was announced on Thursday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with three active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 256 active cases in the province.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to 10.

Also in the news

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a stressful year for the owner of Linda's Coffee Shop in downtown Charlottetown, but he says his financial worries are over following a $2-million Atlantic Lotto win.

After months of lockdown in the spring, and another interruption with December's circuit breaker, P.E.I. musicians are back to entertaining the residents of long-term care homes.

The student union at UPEI is calling on the province to bring back its moratorium on student loan payments, as financial implications of the pandemic drag on.

Tourism businesses have to start planning now for the season ahead, hiring and developing marketing strategies, but once again the year is full of uncertainty.

Morrison shared her concerns about COVID-19 variants, though none have been detected so far on P.E.I.

