PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 5

Farmers and seafood processors are worried about how temporary foreign workers will get to P.E.I., and how to write a tourism marketing plan when you don't know who will be allowed to visit.

Canadian cruise ship ban extended

There will be no large cruise ships in Charlottetown this summer. (Submitted by Don Chandler)

P.E.I.'s agriculture and seafood processing sectors are hoping new rules for international travellers don't hinder this year's temporary foreign worker program.

Tourism PEI is working on its marketing plan for 2021, but it doesn't know who is going to be allowed to come.

A ban on cruise ships with more than 100 people coming to Canada will remain in place until February 2022, a federal government release said Thursday.

Thursday was the first day the 5,500 or so Islanders aged 80 and older could start making appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and so many called in that the government issued a plea for patience. They asked people to call back if the line was busy.

Students are back in the classroom at the culinary institute and back to serving the public. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

For the first time since last March, the dining room at the Culinary Institute of Canada in Charlottetown is again open to the public.

The Boys and Girls Club in Summerside is making a change to anti-bullying awareness this year, selling face masks instead of pink shirts.

One new COVID-19 case on P.E.I. was announced on Thursday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. is 113, with three active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 256 active cases in the province.

One new case was reported in Nova Scotia, bringing its total active cases to 10.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story said two new cases Monday brought the total since March 2020 to 113. The case total as of Feb. 1 was actually 112.
    Feb 03, 2021 4:02 PM AT
