COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 26

There are long lineups for tests at Summerside's Slemon Park facility Friday, the morning after public health officials announced a cluster of three new cases of COVID-19, and asked all residents of Summerside to be on the lookout for symptoms. If they have any, they are being asked to self-isolate and seek a test.

The province has extended hours Friday for testing clinics in Prince County. They will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Slemon Park and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in O'Leary.

Also Thursday, Dr. Heather Morrison said enforcement is now involved with two new cases announced Wednesday and a link to one public exposure site, the Toys R Us in Charlottetown.

Some changes the pandemic has made to the economy are permanent, says Premier Dennis King, and the province will support businesses through those changes.

The University of Prince Edward Island announced it is planning a return to a "more normal" academic experience in the fall of 2021, and Thursday COVID-weary students expressed relief.

The Chief Public Health Office says a public exposure at Toys R Us in Charlottetown Tuesday morning is now being investigated by enforcement. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

A report from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council shows potential vulnerabilities for P.E.I.'s economic recovery.

Prince Edward Island now has six active cases of COVID-19, and has diagnosed a total of 120 cases since the pandemic hit P.E.I. almost a year ago. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 335 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases, with the total of active cases at 27.

New Brunswick reported one new case with 49 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is embarking on a four-week pilot project where it will use both rapid and regular tests for COVID-19 on people landing at Charlottetown Airport.

The Island is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.

A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in Charlottetown Monday, vaccinating Prince Edward Islanders age 80 or older who live in their own homes and had made appointments in the last few weeks. Three other clinics will open in Montague, Summerside and O'Leary in the days to come.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

