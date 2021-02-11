COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 12

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival.

Islanders will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccinations online as early as next week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday.

The Native Council of P.E.I. is working with the province to soon offer a vaccination clinic for Indigenous Islanders living off reserve.

Some people on P.E.I. are getting ready to celebrate Asian New Year — making adjustments for the global pandemic while still keeping the traditions of the importance of family and food.

Shawn Liang and baker Lynn Liu from the Lucky Baker in Stratford have been working on cakes for Chinese New Year celebrations. (John Robertson/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases Thursday, for a total of 11 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 210 active cases — the highest total to date. The vast majority of those who tested positive were under age 20, health officials said.

New Brunswick reported two new cases and one death, with 161 active cases including four confirmed cases of the variant first reported in the U.K.

Also in the news

Two P.E.I. women's organizations are receiving almost $1 million from the federal government to continue working to advance gender equality on the Island, which comes as the pandemic shows some of the systemic barriers women face in the economy.

Charlottetown Airport received good news Wednesday: Flair Airlines will begin service to Toronto starting in June.

An engineering firm in eastern P.E.I. says it has landed a contract with the Canadian Coast Guard that will help keep workers employed during a downturn in business due to COVID-19.

