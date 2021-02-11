Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 12

Changes to Charlottetown's regular winter festival plans, and an online booking system for vaccine appointments.

There won't be a big gala for Chinese New Year this year, but people are still celebrating

CBC News ·
Charlottetown is decorating the streets for the Ice City Festival. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Public health restrictions in the pandemic cancelled the Jack Frost Festival, but Charlottetown has responded with the Ice City Festival.

Islanders will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccinations online as early as next week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in an interview with CBC News: Compass Thursday.

The Native Council of P.E.I. is working with the province to soon offer a vaccination clinic for Indigenous Islanders living off reserve.

Some people on P.E.I. are getting ready to celebrate Asian New Year — making adjustments for the global pandemic while still keeping the traditions of the importance of family and food.

Shawn Liang and baker Lynn Liu from the Lucky Baker in Stratford have been working on cakes for Chinese New Year celebrations. (John Robertson/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases Thursday, for a total of 11 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 210 active cases — the highest total to date. The vast majority of those who tested positive were under age 20, health officials said. 

New Brunswick reported two new cases and one death, with 161 active cases including four confirmed cases of the variant first reported in the U.K.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

