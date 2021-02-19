COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Feb. 19

P.E.I. public health officials are asking everyone on a Feb. 16 flight from Montreal to Charlottetown to report to a testing clinic, after a new COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Heather Morrison says work is underway on a proof of vaccination card or record, showing the dates of a person's vaccination and the locations where they got both shots.

A Summerside pottery business has come up with its own way to honour and celebrate health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: a locally designed mug featuring angel wings.

Chief administrative officers for municipalities across P.E.I. now have access to a series of free virtual training sessions to help them in their jobs.

Island tourism operators will soon have access to free training programs aimed at helping them adapt their businesses during a pandemic.

Most tourism operators on P.E.I. suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new free training program from the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. aims to help them adapt. (John Robertson/CBC)

P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner told a government committee Wednesday some Islanders are concerned about the amount of information being collected by businesses and government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what's being done with it.

Staff and residents of group homes and shelters on P.E.I. say they are relieved to begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ash Wednesday was a do-it-yourself affair at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown, thanks to COVID-19.

Island Stoneware created 100 Angel Mugs to honour and celebrate anyone who works in, or supports, health care. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Rotational workers are beginning to receive calls to get COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I., Dr. Morrison said in her regular briefing on Tuesday.

The province has had 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. Two remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 48 new cases of COVID-19. The province now has 380 active cases.

New Brunswick reported four new cases and now has 111 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases, with the total of active cases at 13.

Also in the news

The Seniors College of P.E.I. has decided to cancel its spring term of classes due to ongoing public health restrictions.

A public meeting will be held on Feb. 24 to discuss the possibility of a West Royalty active transportation trail that would involve the Upton Farmlands. Due to public health restrictions, there will be a limit on the number of people allowed in to the meeting at the Benevolent Irish Society, but it will be streamed online so more people can take part.

With most people not travelling any time soon due to COVID-19, Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. is expecting hybrid conferences to be the way of the future.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.