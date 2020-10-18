COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, Oct. 18

Members of the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra are taking their instruments outdoors on Sunday, adding to the natural soundtrack of the Tryon River Trail.

Sunday is the last day for the Downtown Farmers' Market on Queen Street in Charlottetown. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also marks the end of the scarecrow festival.

P.E.I. entrepreneurs from the francophone community will hold their annual business meetings with Quebec buyers virtually this year due to COVID-19, and many are anxious to see how it will work.

The Council for Recovery and Growth has met about 30 times virtually since it was formed back in May and has received about 1,000 submissions, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says.

P.E.I. theatres reflect on a "devastating" season due to COVID-19.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

There are 100 active cases in New Brunswick. Nova Scotia has five known active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador 11.

Also in the news

Buddhist monks and nuns on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 by creating their own bubbles on their campuses.

Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A Halloween tradition is continuing in Summerside this year, with a new twist to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has made wearing masks mandatory for people on the ferry, with a few exceptions.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.