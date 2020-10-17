COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, Oct. 17

If you're taking the ferry between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., be sure to pack a mask.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has made wearing masks mandatory for people on the ferry, with a few exceptions.

The Council for Recovery and Growth has met about 30 times virtually since it was formed back in May and has received about 1,000 submissions, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says.

King says he plans to continue to push for specific support for the airline industry after WestJet announced flight suspensions across the Atlantic region.

A long-distance running group on P.E.I. is running between Charlottetown and Summerside on Saturday to honour a fellow runner — and mark 40 years since Terry Fox ran on the Island.

P.E.I. theatres reflect on a "devastating" season due to COVID-19.

Buddhist monks and nuns on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 by creating their own bubbles on their campuses.

A Halloween tradition is continuing in Summerside this year, with a new twist to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Sandra Gregory, left, Kevin MacIsaac, Carrie Gregory, Blair Steele, Adam Clark, Amber MacLeod and Chad MacMillan all call themselves The Long Run Junkies. (Submitted by Kevin MacIsaac)

There are 92 active cases in New Brunswick. Five people are in hospital, one is in intensive care.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

The P.E.I. Humane Society says fewer animals are being surrendered to the shelter since March — around the same time many businesses were shutting down due to the pandemic.

Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.