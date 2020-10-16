COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Oct. 16
Flight cuts, masks on ferries, upcoming school visits
Concerns continue about declining services to Islanders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement that WestJet will no longer be flying to P.E.I. has not only come as a blow to the tourism industry but also Islanders working in other Canadian provinces.
Community halls are also hurting due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has led to countless cancellations and community groups that normally rent out space for events say it's been a tremendous loss of revenue for them.
The P.E.I. Humane Society says fewer animals are being surrendered to the shelter since March — around the same time many businesses were shutting down due to the pandemic.
Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has made wearing masks mandatory for people on the ferry travelling between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
Islanders continue to have a close eye on other areas of Atlantic Canada dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. New Brunswick, which has been dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent days, announced no new cases in that province Thursday.
There are 89 active cases in New Brunswick. Five people are in hospital, one is in intensive care.
There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Also in the news
- Though many marathons have been cancelled due to the pandemic one Island group of runners has found a reason to run.
- The RCMP's commanding officer on P.E.I. told a government standing committee Wednesday that her officers are on pace to make more impaired driving arrests this year than in either of the last two years.
- Charlottetown officials say the city's finances are in good shape, despite the COVID-19 slowdown and related revenue shortfalls.
- Film P.E.I. executive director Renee Laprise says the Atlantic bubble offers a safe, positive experience for the creative community.
- More than a dozen cook trainees on P.E.I. are back in the kitchen after COVID-19 forced a six-month pause to their education. The program aims to fill labour gaps in Island restaurants.
- Some intermediate schools in the province will see COVID-19 restrictions loosened this week, acting director of the Public Schools Branch Norbert Carpenter told CBC's Louise Martin.
- The Prince Edward Island government will get $18.7 million as its share of Atlantic Lottery Corporation profits — about $1 million more than was projected. The extra money comes despite an overall drop in revenue among the Atlantic provinces due to COVID-19.
- The union representing Prince Edward Island school custodians, educational assistants and bus drivers shared its concerns on the impact of COVID-19 with a legislative committee.
