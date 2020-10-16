COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Oct. 16

Concerns continue about declining services to Islanders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement that WestJet will no longer be flying to P.E.I. has not only come as a blow to the tourism industry but also Islanders working in other Canadian provinces.

Community halls are also hurting due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has led to countless cancellations and community groups that normally rent out space for events say it's been a tremendous loss of revenue for them.

The P.E.I. Humane Society says fewer animals are being surrendered to the shelter since March — around the same time many businesses were shutting down due to the pandemic.

Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

P.E.I. is the only province in the Atlantic bubble without a mandatory mask policy. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has made wearing masks mandatory for people on the ferry travelling between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

Islanders continue to have a close eye on other areas of Atlantic Canada dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. New Brunswick, which has been dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent days, announced no new cases in that province Thursday.

There are 89 active cases in New Brunswick. Five people are in hospital, one is in intensive care.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

