COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Oct. 14

The Island continues to have a close eye on other regions in Atlantic Canada with outbreaks of COVID-19.

Though no new cases were announced on the Island at a Tuesday briefing by the chief public health officer — Dr. Heather Morrison said the country is in the early part of a second wave of COVID-19.

New Brunswick now has 82 active cases of COVID-19. That's higher than at any other time during the pandemic. Five of those people are in hospital, with one in intensive care.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick are causing concern for some Island businesses and the impact it could have on the Atlantic bubble.

The union representing Prince Edward Island school custodians, educational assistants and bus drivers shared its concerns on the impact of COVID-19 with a legislative committee.

Some cook trainees are masked up and back in the kitchen on P.E.I. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Morrison is also reminding Islanders that COVID-19 measures will have to be considered for any gatherings tied to an annual event or holiday — including Remembrance Day and Christmas.

More than a dozen cook trainees on P.E.I. are back in the kitchen after COVID-19 forced a six-month pause to their education. The program aims to fill labour gaps in Island restaurants.

Some intermediate schools in the province will see COVID-19 restrictions loosened this week, acting director of the Public Schools Branch Norbert Carpenter told CBC's Louise Martin.

The Prince Edward Island government will get $18.7 million as its share of Atlantic Lottery Corporation profits — about $1 million more than was projected. The extra money comes despite an overall drop in revenue among the Atlantic provinces due to COVID-19.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, including two on Sunday. Sixty cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

A recent flurry of gorgeous wedding photos taken on P.E.I. splashed across social media show not even a global pandemic can keep couples from getting hitched.

Masks are still not mandatory on P.E.I., but Premier Dennis King says the conversation continues with the Chief Public Health Office.

Political parties differ in their approach to knocking on doors during a pandemic byelection during.

The number of Islanders who either have jobs or are looking for one continued to fall in September, according to Statistics Canada's labour force survey. The number of jobs in the economy also fell for the first time since April.

The P.E.I. Command of the Royal Canadian Legion says there will be fewer volunteers selling poppies in person this year due to COVID-19, but they still hope to raise as much money as ever.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.