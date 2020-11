COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Nov. 18

Mandatory masking is coming to P.E.I.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday and continuing until Feb. 15, non-medical masks will be required in all indoor public places, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said at the Island's weekly public health briefing on Tuesday.

Most people CBC P.E.I. spoke with on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday supported the new measure.

Masks are already required in some situations.

Hockey P.E.I. says there has been several complaints about spectators not wearing masks, which violates its pandemic protocols.

Masks are mandatory for spectators. Hockey P.E.I. also requires coaches to wear masks, and players to wear them everywhere but out on the ice.

Surgeons have completed 881 surgeries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown since elective surgery was restored. (CBC)

No new cases were announced Tuesday. There are three active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

P.E.I. surgeons have completed 72 per cent of the surgeries cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic was declared in March, the province's medical staff stopped performing elective surgeries in order to prepare the hospital system for a potential outbreak of COVID-19.

Members of the festivals and events community on P.E.I. are meeting this week to brainstorm ideas on how to overcome COVID-19 challenges in 2021.

Members of the legislative assembly have returned for the fall sitting and are rejoined by the pages, whose program was put on hold during the spring emergency sitting.

Members of the Official Opposition want to know when the P.E.I. government will provide details of its COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect this week and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

Also in the news

A 20-year-old man has been charged with violating public health orders following a gathering of about 60 people in Summerside on the weekend.

following a gathering of about 60 people in Summerside on the weekend. Despite COVID-19, a collection program for unused pesticides and animal medications has proceeded on P.E.I.

for unused pesticides and animal medications has proceeded on P.E.I. It was a difficult year for the Car Life Museum on P.E.I., which didn't open for the first time in 54 years due to the owner's death and COVID-19 restrictions.

on P.E.I., which didn't open for the first time in 54 years due to the owner's death and COVID-19 restrictions. Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson expressed concern that more flights may be cut , but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she doesn't think rapid airport testing of passengers is a solution to jump-starting the industry right now.

, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she doesn't think rapid airport testing of passengers is a solution to jump-starting the industry right now. The province has further eased restrictions at long-term care homes in the province. Residents may now receive unscheduled visits in their rooms.

Further resources

