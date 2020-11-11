COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Nov. 11

Islanders had to remember veterans mostly virtually this year due to COVID-19.

There was a small gathering at the Charlottetown cenotaph Wednesday morning where people were given suggestions about other ways they could honour veterans.

Several other municipalities also made adjustments to their Remembrance Day celebrations due to the pandemic.

The Charlottetown Legion is bracing for a big drop in funds raised in its poppy campaign this year, which means less money for charities supporting veterans.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced one new case of COVID-19 at her regular pandemic briefing Tuesday.

The new case is a woman in her 20s who is a close contact of one of the cases announced Friday. The woman was self-isolating with one of the positive cases.

The province has three active cases of COVID-19. P.E.I. has seen a total of 67 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

P.E.I. is aiming to start COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021 in the wake of promising news from drug manufacturer Pfizer this week.

Also, P.E.I. has put in an order for more flu vaccines after distributing nearly 79,200 doses. The Chief Public Health Office called it one of the largest uptakes ever.

P.E.I. schools are proceeding with parent-teacher interviews despite the pandemic. Here's what that will look like.

Also in the news

The association representing airports in Atlantic Canada has asked all four provincial governments to begin testing passengers flying into the region's airports for COVID-19.

passengers flying into the region's airports for COVID-19. The Duke of Edinburgh program on P.E.I. has taken a major hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seniors College of P.E.I. has decided to cancel its winter term , which normally runs in January and February.

, which normally runs in January and February. A new survey could determine who will be the first in Canada to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The West Prince Christmas Hampers Group is asking donors for cash this year instead of physical items.

this year instead of physical items. There will be no Christmas open houses hosted by the lieutenant-governor this year, or a levee to ring in the new year.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

