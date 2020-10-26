COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Oct. 26
A dramatic decrease in wait times for psychiatric assessments, and Christmas craft shoppers move outside.
District 10 residents first on P.E.I. to experience voting in COVID-19 era
Virtual meetings have helped with a dramatic decrease in wait times for psychiatric assessments on P.E.I.
With high school craft fairs shut down by the pandemic, hundreds turned out Sunday for an outdoor craft fair in Summerside.
More than 15 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the first advance poll for the Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection Saturday.
The Charlottetown Film Festival was both live and virtual over the weekend.
There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered.
There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
- A new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at the Montague Legion on Monday. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
- The Charlottetown Islanders played their first two home games of the season at the Eastlink this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the seats and public health measures in place. The Islanders won both games — Friday against Saint John and Saturday against Moncton — to improve their record to 6-1.
- With a byelection on P.E.I. on Nov. 3, some are questioning the timing of an announcement last week by the provincial government of school expansions with the help of federal funding, though that money has not yet been approved.
