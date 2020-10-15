P.E.I.'s chief of mental health and addictions is "profoundly concerned" that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's psychiatric ward, closed in the spring for COVID-19 patients that never came, has still not reopened.

The haunted house at Summerside's College of Piping will go ahead for Halloween, but the ghosts will socially distance.

Members of the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra are took their instruments outdoors on Sunday, adding to the natural soundtrack of the Tryon River Trail.

The Council for Recovery and Growth has met about 30 times virtually since it was formed back in May and has received about 1,000 submissions, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says.

The theatre at the College of Piping will be haunted again this year. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

P.E.I. theatres reflect on a "devastating" season due to COVID-19.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 61 cases are considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Buddhist monks and nuns on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 by creating their own bubbles on their campuses.

P.E.I. entrepreneurs from the francophone community will hold their annual business meetings with Quebec buyers virtually this year due to COVID-19, and many are anxious to see how it will work.

Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

