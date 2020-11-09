COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Nov. 9

The West Prince Christmas Hampers Group is asking donors for cash this year instead of physical items.

Organizers of the free Souris Christmas dinner plan to proceed this year with several COVID-19 measures in place. It still requires approval from P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

P.E.I. has two active cases of COVID-19. The new cases announced Friday are two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, who travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

P.E.I.'s theatre community is adapting under COVID and is for the first time mounting a production of a true P.E.I. story that's been shared on stages all over the world.

Rehearsals are wrapping up for Tuesdays and Sundays, running at Watermark Theatre this week. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

Charlottetown's psychiatric urgent care clinic closed temporarily on Friday due to a nursing shortage. The clinic is located at Hillsborough Hospital next door to the QEH and was created when psychiatric patients were removed from the QEH during the pandemic's early days.

Unit 9 at the QEH reopened to mental health patients partially on Monday after being shut down in the spring as a psychiatric ward due to the pandemic.

There will be no Christmas open houses hosted by the lieutenant-governor this year, or a levee to ring in the new year.

Right from the start, the pandemic has been driving demand for local food.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced P.E.I.'s climate change secretariat to delay some new programs in 2020.

Some businesses on P.E.I. are adapting to current public health measures as planning for staff holiday parties picks up steam and groups look to celebrate in a physically distant manner.

The COVID-19 drop-in testing site in O'Leary has changed its hours, now operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

