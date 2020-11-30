COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Nov. 30

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities is cautioning Islanders about making assumptions regarding people who don't wear masks.

P.E.I. announced two cases unrelated to one another on Saturday, and potential exposure sites.

One of the cases announced Saturday was a student at Charlottetown Rural High School. Schools are open on Monday.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the student should not be seen simply as P.E.I.'s 72nd case, but rather someone who deserves the province's love and support.

City Cinema is scrambling to fill its December schedule after a studio pulled three films.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 72 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Also in the news

Nearly two-thirds of students who replied to a voluntary survey at UPEI reported struggling more with mental health issues during the pandemic and 11 per cent said they have had thoughts related to suicide.

Face coverings will be mandatory for everyone at the Mark Arendz Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., this winter, officials say. The rule will apply even when on the ski hill. On the hill, those coverings can be a knit balaclava.

Starting this coming Monday, masks will be mandatory for staff and students in grades 10-12 at all times inside a school building, including while sitting at their desks. Exemptions will be made for when students are eating or drinking, and certain other situations.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

