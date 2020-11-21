COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Nov. 23

A one-day COVID-19 testing clinic was held at Lennox Island Friday out of precaution.

According to the First Nation's Facebook page, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on Lennox Island.

A P.E.I. teen has turned his science fair project into a business building and selling bat houses after the pandemic cancelled the provincial science fair.

P.E.I.'s new mandatory mask rule meant some changes for entertainment venues.

Audience members, unless exempt, are required to wear masks throughout the activity, even if physical distancing can be maintained. People can remove their mask while eating or drinking.

A COVID-19 testing clinic was set up at he Lennox Island Health Centre on Friday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A retired couple from Maine will have butter on their biscuits and smiles on their faces for the upcoming U.S. Thanksgiving — thanks to the generosity and thoughtfulness of a P.E.I. woman living in Halifax.

Santa Claus will be at the Charlottetown Mall beginning Dec. 4, but children won't be able to sit on his knee. Instead, they'll be telling him their Christmas wish lists though a Plexiglas divider.

Mall officials said their plan was approved Friday by the Chief Public Health Office.

A sign at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown reminds customers that masks are mandatory. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There is one active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

New Brunswick announced six new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday and 23 Saturday, bringing its total active cases to 77.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Nova Scotia, and eight on Saturday. It now has 44 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I.'s health minister says the province can expect up to 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in less than two months. James Aylward made the announcement in the P.E.I. Legislature Friday.

Islanders seemed to take Day 1 of mandatory mask wearing in indoor spaces in stride Friday.

There was more evidence Friday that home improvements were the driving force behind P.E.I.'s retail sales recovery. Statistics Canada reported seasonally adjusted sales on P.E.I. were up 4.4 per cent in September compared to the month before, and even up compared to the same month in 2019.

Visiting rules for P.E.I.'s long-term care homes will tighten again beginning next Monday, says the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

