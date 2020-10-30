With so many students being driven to school by the parents during the pandemic, some are complaining traffic around the schools is unsafe.

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

Trick or treaters in Charlottetown reported Halloween was lots of fun, despite the pandemic, and police did not receive any trick-related calls.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19. There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

Also in the news

Funeral homes on P.E.I. say they are mostly limiting the number of mourners at funerals to 50, because they are not set up to handle more safely under the new normal.

An economic outlook from the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council this week shows some relative bright spots for the P.E.I. economy, but also points to ongoing challenges.

N.S. Health is warning travellers in the region of the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 on two flights into Halifax last week.

The annual poppy campaign on P.E.I. started Friday, and organizers hope COVID-19 won't hurt fundraising efforts.

