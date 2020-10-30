Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Nov. 2
PEI

Student transportation plans during the pandemic are creating traffic concerns, and COVID-19 testing is leading to delays in provincial court.

Economic outlook shows some bright spots

The Town of Cornwall has placed two silhouettes of children, with a message asking motorists to slow down. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

With so many students being driven to school by the parents during the pandemic, some are complaining traffic around the schools is unsafe.

P.E.I. Judge Jeff Lantz says COVID-19 symptoms and tests are causing delays in provincial court.

Trick or treaters in Charlottetown reported Halloween was lots of fun, despite the pandemic, and police did not receive any trick-related calls.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building opened to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

      There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all are considered recovered. There have been no deaths, hospitalizations and no evidence of community spread.

      Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19.  There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

