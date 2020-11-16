COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Nov. 16

Members of the legislative assembly have returned for the fall sitting and are rejoined by the pages, whose program was put on hold during the spring emergency sitting.

The province's revised COVID-19 pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect this week and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

Despite COVID-19, a collection program for unused pesticides and animal medications has proceeded on P.E.I.

The 56th annual P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas fair went ahead this weekend at the P.E.I. Convention Centre with public health measures in place.

It was a difficult year for the Car Life Museum on P.E.I., which didn't open for the first time in 54 years due to the owner's death and COVID-19 restrictions.

There are four active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson expressed concern that more flights may be cut, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she doesn't think rapid airport testing of passengers is a solution to jump-starting the industry right now.

The province has further eased restrictions at long-term care homes in the province. Residents may now receive unscheduled visits in their rooms.

