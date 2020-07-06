Contact tracing is underway in connection with cases of COVID-19 on P.E,I. that appear to have originated with man now in Nova Scotia who had recently been in the U.S.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, announced two new cases in the province at a news briefing Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases on the Island to five.

The two new cases were connected to some of the three reported Saturday

The new cases bring the province's COVID-19 total to 32.

Rogers Communications is spending $540,000 to support vulnerable individuals and families during the pandemic.

A P.E.I. counsellor talks about personal lessons from the pandemic, and what we should be looking for in the new normal.

This is also the first weekend of the Atlantic bubble.

Pandemic restrictions were lifted for Atlantic Canadians on Friday, allowing movement among the four provinces without a two-week quarantine. Each province still has checkpoints and rules for entry.

Travellers destined for P.E.I. have to fill out a declaration form before entering the province to prove they live in Atlantic Canada.

Also in the news

The P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation's seven sites are now open with new protocols in place adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

Some Island parents are raising concerns about missing details in the province's back to school plan.

One woman is using COVID-19 as a reason to visit every lighthouse on the Island.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.