COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 26
Signs that the pandemic may be ending, and some things that may linger
Some bakeries on P.E.I. are too busy to take new cake orders as Islander catch up on celebrations missed during the pandemic.
Some people in Japan are also enjoying some Island sweets, from a tourism operator who has been hosting virtual tea parties.
Here are some signs that the pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I., and some things from the pandemic that will linger.
Six long-term care residents from a home in Charlottetown were able to go for an excursion to Victoria Park, something that just recently became possible as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
A couple from Nova Scotia found themselves stranded at Confederation Bridge due to a miscommunication from bridge officials about no shuttle services being available for cyclists.
With COVID quarantines and jet lag, it's not easy getting horses to the Olympics.
P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total active cases to six.
- Nova Scotia reported no new cases over the weekend, and was reporting 12 active on Friday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador issued no reports over the weekend, and has a total of 31, all on board a ship.
Also in the news
- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was on P.E.I. Thursday to announce support for the tourism industry in Atlantic Canada, as it emerges from the pandemic.
- Three American residents with strong connections to P.E.I. are looking forward to being able to return.
- The tourism industry is excited to welcome visitors from the United States.
- The COVID-19 delta variant increases the urgency of getting vaccinated, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.