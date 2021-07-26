COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 26

Some bakeries on P.E.I. are too busy to take new cake orders as Islander catch up on celebrations missed during the pandemic.

Some people in Japan are also enjoying some Island sweets, from a tourism operator who has been hosting virtual tea parties.

Here are some signs that the pandemic is coming to an end on P.E.I., and some things from the pandemic that will linger.

Six long-term care residents from a home in Charlottetown were able to go for an excursion to Victoria Park, something that just recently became possible as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Garden Home resident Fidele Richard at Kiwanis Dairy Bar in Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Friday. Behind him, unmasked, are residents Phyllis Scheleyer and Gerald Fyke with a masked staff member between them. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

A couple from Nova Scotia found themselves stranded at Confederation Bridge due to a miscommunication from bridge officials about no shuttle services being available for cyclists.

With COVID quarantines and jet lag, it's not easy getting horses to the Olympics.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total active cases to six.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases over the weekend, and was reporting 12 active on Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador issued no reports over the weekend, and has a total of 31, all on board a ship.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.