The demand for lumber in the region is sparking a shortage and high prices.

Staff at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown are sending love to people who wish they could be on P.E.I. but can't because of COVID-19.

Pride PEI has cancelled their annual parade due to COVID-19, but will hold an alternative Parade on the Waves event.

Mike James, president of Spring Valley and O'Leary Building Centres, says it's very challenging to source lumber right now. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of dozens of theatrical performances on P.E.I. this summer and put many actors out of work. Some of them spoke with CBC's Sara Fraser about what they've been doing away from the stage.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is not concerned about a New Brunswick rebate program designed to get New Brunswickers to vacation in their home province this summer, saying his province has a number of its own incentive programs in the works.

Newcomers to the province have been busy helping the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic and an Island association has decided to document it.

P.E.I. has had a total of 36 cases of COVID-19. There are currently seven active cases, and 29 cases considered recovered.

A proposal by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to extend the Atlantic bubble to include part of Quebec is getting a cool response from his Atlantic colleagues, including the P.E.I. premier.

A beach safety expert is concerned something he calls COVID fatigue may prompt people to take more risks while visiting the shore.

Cineplex in the Charlottetown Mall and City Cinema downtown are both welcoming back customers, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, such as physical distancing and one-way foot traffic.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

