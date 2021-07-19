COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 19

Visitors from across Canada began arriving on P.E.I. Sunday without the need to self-isolate — provided they are fully vaccinated.

The crack of the bat, the chatter from the dugout and the cheers from the stands were welcome sounds in Charlottetown this weekend as senior baseball returned after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

Tourism operators are seeing their bookings increase with the latest opening of the borders.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, hands out gift cards as she greets visitors at Charlottetown Airport on Sunday. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicked off on Sunday with a church service, barbecue in the park and a sold out drag show at The Guild in Charlottetown. The event is more open than last year, but pandemic restrictions are still having an impact.

P.E.I. has no known active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday. It brings the total number of active cases to nine.

Nova Scotia reported three new COVID-19 cases. There are now eight known active cases. There are two people in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador last updated its numbers on Friday which showed a total of 46 active cases.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

