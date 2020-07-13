Contact tracing on a new case of COVID-19 announced on P.E.I. Sunday has uncovered a new case, a man in his 40s who is a health-care worker at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

The man was tested Sunday and results came back positive Sunday evening.

The testing station for COVID-19 is back up and running again at Confederation Bridge, after complaints from truckers.

A second round of tests at Whisperwood Villa have all come back negative.

The Downtown Farmers' Market returned to Charlottetown with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Mobile classrooms are part of the back-to-school plan in the fall. (John Robertson/CBC)

Health PEI told employees in an email earlier this week that all staff who come in contact with patients and who aren't able to physically distance must now wear medical masks.

Education Minister Brad Trivers gave more details to CBC News on how schools will operate in the fall — students will not be required to physically distance in classrooms or on buses, he said, but may have to wear face masks in hallways.

Also in the news

The P.E.I. Humane Society says dog bites are on the rise this year, and believe it's likely linked to more people staying at home because of the pandemic.

With COVID-19 shutting down Islanders' plans for summer travel, at least outside the Atlantic provinces, a lot of people are looking for things to do. Some shared their summer bucket lists.

Fabric stores on P.E.I. are seeing an increase in business as more people are making their own face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.