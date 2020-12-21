COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Dec. 21
One new case of COVID-19 was announced Saturday, no public exposure locations
Christmas is less than a week away. If you're having a smaller holiday meal than usual, check out ideas for what to cook from two Island chefs.
Here's how some Islanders are changing plans for Christmas dinner because of the restrictions on gatherings.
On Saturday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced one new case of COVID-19 in the province.
Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed the individual who tested positive is a woman in her 50s who arrived in the province on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal Thursday following travel within Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces.
Larger gatherings can now be held at places of worship and hockey games can go ahead, though in some cases, there will be no spectators for those games.
Health PEI outlined how it is easing restrictions for visiting in hospitals and health-care centres Friday.
The Island has had 91 positive cases, with seven active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations in the province.
Also in the news
- Some Island businesses are celebrating the restrictions lifting early, while others say their window of opportunity has closed.
- The province announced Friday that liquor deliveries allowed during the pandemic will now be permanent, with changes to liquor regulations.
- P.E.I. retail sales have largely recovered from a dip caused by the pandemic, October sales figures released Friday by Statistics Canada suggest.
- Gas prices, which have been closely tied to the pandemic, rose again Friday to just below the pandemic high of $1.03 per litre on Aug. 28.
- Because she is unable to hold an open house on Christmas Day this year, a bookstore owner in Summerside is giving away free books instead.
- Some P.E.I. students are learning to sing using sign language to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.