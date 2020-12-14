COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Dec. 14

After nine months of living through the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, actor Tessa Mossey says she feels "very, very spoiled" to be back home in Charlottetown.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All are related to travel.

On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King said it is possible the so-called circuit-breaker measures could be eased earlier than Dec. 21.

Here's how some Islanders are occupying themselves during the new lockdown.

Morrison also said she is anticipating a vaccine will arrive soon. The first high-priority groups could be immunized by Wednesday.

The pandemic has created challenges for Islanders looking to cut down on waste.

P.E.I. has had 89 positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, but the number of known active cases dropped to 59, down from 61 on Saturday.

Two new cases were announced in New Brunswick. Its number of active cases dropped to 65 from 72.

A P.E.I. woman has been asked to repay $18,500 in CERB benefits by the end of the year, after being told she didn't qualify for the benefit after all.

Hanukkah celebrations on Prince Edward Island are a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

Air Canada is suspending its flights between Charlottetown and Toronto in the new year as fewer people fly during the pandemic, but is adding flights between Charlottetown and Montreal.

P.E.I. teen Liah Clayton has penned and performed another original Christmas tune for the CBC Feed a Family Campaign to benefit Island food banks and those who need them.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

