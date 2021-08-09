COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Aug. 9

Workers in seafood and meat processing and in health care are not being targeted for mandatory vaccination, due to high voluntary rates.

Starting today, with the Canadian border open to fully-vaccinated travellers from the U.S., those travellers will also be allowed on P.E.I. without self-isolating.

COVID-19 and construction bottlenecks are delaying P.E.I.'s mental health campus, officials say.

Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival will be back in September, after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

There was fiddling, step dancing, and lots of oysters as Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival were announced. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. It was connected to cases announced earlier this week involving travel and brings the active number to four.

UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, for a total of 75 active cases.

Nova Scotia did not report on cases over the weekend. On Friday it had 13 active.

Newfoundland and Labrador also did not report on the weekend. It had seven active cases Friday. The province has also said it will drop mandatory masks requirements as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

