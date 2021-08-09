COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Aug. 9
P.E.I.'s mental health campus has been delayed
Workers in seafood and meat processing and in health care are not being targeted for mandatory vaccination, due to high voluntary rates.
Starting today, with the Canadian border open to fully-vaccinated travellers from the U.S., those travellers will also be allowed on P.E.I. without self-isolating.
COVID-19 and construction bottlenecks are delaying P.E.I.'s mental health campus, officials say.
Fall Flavours and the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival will be back in September, after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday. It was connected to cases announced earlier this week involving travel and brings the active number to four.
UPEI faculty and staff say air quality on campus needs to be improved to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, for a total of 75 active cases.
- Nova Scotia did not report on cases over the weekend. On Friday it had 13 active.
- Newfoundland and Labrador also did not report on the weekend. It had seven active cases Friday. The province has also said it will drop mandatory masks requirements as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Also in the news
- DJs in Prince Edward Island say business is starting to pick up now that the province is allowing dancing at weddings.
- A P.E.I. woman is hoping to highlight some of the Island's attractions, and give publicity to local businesses and tourism operators affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
- Flair Airlines landed its first flight at Charlottetown Airport on Monday, the third new flight at the airport in a week.
- P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.