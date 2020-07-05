COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, July 5
After more than two months, Prince Edward Island is no longer free of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will be providing a 12:30 p.m. update on the situation Sunday. CBC News will carry the stream here and on Facebook.
Morrison confirmed three new cases in the province at a briefing Saturday.
The three — a man in his 50s and two people in their 20s — are Island residents and essential workers.
One of the younger patients is a female worker at Whisperwood Villa, a long-term care facility in Charlottetown. She had been experiencing symptoms and is now recovering.
Visits to the facility have been halted and staff and residents are being tested.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King joined Morrison on Saturday and said daily briefings are expected until the situation is resolved.
The new cases bring the province's COVID-19 total to 30. The last new case had been reported on April 28.
This is also the first weekend of the Atlantic bubble.
Pandemic restrictions were lifted for Atlantic Canadians on Friday, allowing movement among the four provinces without a two-week quarantine.
However, each province still has checkpoints and rules for entry.
Travellers destined for P.E.I. have to fill out a declaration form before entering the province to prove they live in Atlantic Canada.
