COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, July 4

It's the first weekend of the Atlantic bubble and thousands are expected to enter P.E.I. over the weekend.

Pandemic restrictions were lifted for Atlantic Canadians at 12:01 a.m. Friday, allowing movement among the four provinces without a two-week quarantine.

However, each province still has checkpoints and rules for entry.

Travellers destined for P.E.I. have to fill out a declaration form before entering the province to prove they live in Atlantic Canada.

As of late Friday morning, the province had distributed 5,200 forms for arrivals on Friday and Saturday.

There were countless reunions across the Island Friday as families came together to celebrate the bubble.

Island parents are raising concerns about missing details in the provincial school plans for September. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The provincial government released information on what schools will look like in the fall due to COVID-19, but some Island parents are raising concerns about missing details.

One woman is using COVID-19 as a reason to visit every lighthouse on the Island.

At Tuesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said almost 1,400 new negative tests have returned since last week, and over 11,500 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.