The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building will open to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

Prince Edward Island once more has no active cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told Louise Martin of CBC: News Compass as they taped an interview to air Thursday evening. There was only one active case as of Tuesday, when Morrison gave her regular weekly briefing.

The federal government will give P.E.I. almost $1 million to help Island farmers better protect the health and safety of farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual poppy campaign on P.E.I. starts Friday, and organizers hope COVID-19 won't hurt fundraising efforts.

About 16 islands responded to a call for data from the Institute of Island Studies at UPEI, which is working on a research project about how islands are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, and Dr. Morrison offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all 64 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Mental health calls to police have been soaring in recent years, and the pandemic appears to be making the problem worse.

Demand is up at P.E.I.'s main food bank and soup kitchen, and its manager says there's a direct link to the pandemic.

Island schools are still COVID-free, but teachers are reporting heavier workloads and stress related to the pandemic.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

