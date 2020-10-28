Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Oct. 30
The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is reopening, and the federal government provides money to farms to help keep workers healthy and safe.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

CBC News ·
Charlottetown Farmers’ Market will reopen the inside market on Saturday. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market building will open to the public Saturday for the first time since March.

Prince Edward Island once more has no active cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told Louise Martin of CBC: News Compass as they taped an interview to air Thursday evening. There was only one active case as of Tuesday, when Morrison gave her regular weekly briefing. 

The federal government will give P.E.I. almost $1 million to help Island farmers better protect the health and safety of farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual poppy campaign on P.E.I. starts Friday, and organizers hope COVID-19 won't hurt fundraising efforts.

Economic problems caused by a lack tourists is a common theme in a study of how Islands are dealing with the pandemic. (Shutterstock)

About 16 islands responded to a call for data from the Institute of Island Studies at UPEI, which is working on a research project about how islands are handling the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, and Dr. Morrison offered tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and all 64 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

