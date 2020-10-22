Health PEI has caught up with the mammogram backlog caused by the pandemic shutdown in the spring, but is now dealing with a growing number of no-shows for appointments.

The province announced it will increase funding by $1.1 million to eight Innovation PEI programs to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass Thursday that public health officials will attend Friday night's Charlottetown Islanders hockey game at the Eastlink Centre to make sure the massive operational plan is being followed. A maximum of 970 people will be allowed inside.

Summerside's Journal-Pioneer newspaper is returning as a weekly publication in early November after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19, and staff and city politicians are pleased.

The Charlottetown Islanders game Friday will be the biggest event on P.E.I. since the pandemic was declared. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

A legislative committee heard from the P.E.I. Nursing Home Association, including what they have learned from the pandemic.

P.E.I.'s golf courses have been busy, despite a lack of tourists during the pandemic.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

The continued closure of the psychiatric unit at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is unacceptable, says Green MLA Trish Altass. Psychiatric patients were sent home in March to make way for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.

Island craft lovers won't be able to enjoy the annual Three Oaks Craft Fair this fall, but they will have a "COVID-friendly" alternative this weekend in Summerside.

P.E.I.'s retail sales took a big jump in August but they still have a way to go before they reach pre-pandemic levels.

