COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Oct. 23
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Oct. 23

The number of patients not showing up for mammograms is growing, and the provincial government boosts funding for small business.

Public health officials will be closely watching Friday's Charlottetown Islanders game at Eastlink Centre

P.E.I.'s breast cancer screening program is still feeling the initial disruptions of the pandemic. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Health PEI has caught up with the mammogram backlog caused by the pandemic shutdown in the spring, but is now dealing with a growing number of no-shows for appointments.

The province announced it will increase funding by $1.1 million to eight Innovation PEI programs to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass Thursday that public health officials will attend Friday night's Charlottetown Islanders hockey game at the Eastlink Centre to make sure the massive operational plan is being followed. A maximum of 970 people will be allowed inside.

Summerside's Journal-Pioneer newspaper is returning as a weekly publication in early November after shutting down in the spring due to COVID-19, and staff and city politicians are pleased.

The Charlottetown Islanders game Friday will be the biggest event on P.E.I. since the pandemic was declared. (Charlottetown Islanders/Facebook)

A legislative committee heard from the P.E.I. Nursing Home Association, including what they have learned from the pandemic.

P.E.I.'s golf courses have been busy, despite a lack of tourists during the pandemic.

There have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Of those, 63 cases are now considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

