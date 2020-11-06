Right from the start, the pandemic has been driving demand for local food.

There will be no Christmas open houses hosted by the lieutenant-governor this year, or a levee to ring in the new year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced P.E.I.'s climate change secretariat to delay some new programs in 2020, just as it was gearing up to find ways to meet the P.E.I. government's new emissions targets.

Municipal operations and services have to be done differently and cost more because of the pandemic, says the mayor of Stratford, P.E.I. The town has applied for $435,000 through the federal government's safe restart plan.

UPEI says the graduates of 2020 will have to wait until May 2021 for their convocation ceremony.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin that new research showing some transmission of COVID-19 by aerosols or smaller particles that linger in the air mean people should avoid crowded indoor spaces.

A new virtual health care program for Islanders without a family doctor hasn't had as much buy-in as Health PEI had hoped, which they say could help people during the pandemic.

Prince Edward Island continues to be the only province in Canada with no active cases of COVID-19. There have also been no deaths in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The Yukon reported its first death Oct. 30.

Some businesses on P.E.I. are adapting to current public health measures as planning for staff holiday parties picks up steam and groups look to celebrate in a physically distant manner.

The COVID-19 drop-in testing site in O'Leary has changed its hours, now operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Unit 9 psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has reopened after patients were relocated in the spring to make room for potential COVID-19 cases.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.

