COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Nov. 27

Contact tracing is underway at three potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Charlottetown — the Atlantic Superstore, Gahan House pub and Terra Rossa restaurant and so far, all tests have come back negative.

New Brunswick's premier announced Thursday that as of midnight, everyone returning to that province — including people from P.E.I. — must self-isolate for 14 days to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Starting this coming Monday, masks will be mandatory for staff and students in Grades 10-12 at all times inside a school building, including while sitting at their desks. Exemptions will be made for when students are eating or drinking, and certain other situations.

In her weekly interview with CBC News: Compass, Morrison talked about the recent case and outlined how the CPHO investigates possible spread.

Take some time to smell the flowers, or whatever plant might be handy, to beat pandemic stress, recommends Julietta Sorenson Kass. (Submitted by Julietta Sorenson Kass)

Engaging with green living things like plants can help relieve pandemic stress, says certified forest therapy guide Julietta Sorensen Kass.

Islanders in hospital and long-term care in western P.E.I., suffering from isolation in the pandemic, can now explore the world using virtual reality headsets.There are two active COVID-19 cases in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 70 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic provinces, Nova Scotia reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 114 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador added three new cases.

New Brunswick confirmed 12 new cases and Fredericton joined the Saint John and Moncton regions in the orange zone.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

