COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Nov. 20

The Charlottetown Christmas Festival starts today, and organizers had to figure out how to do it without drawing any crowds.

Kay's Wholesale is drawing new customers, billing itself as the Island's Costco after Premier Dennis King suggested Islanders should avoid holiday shopping off-Island.

Opposition Liberals were after the provincial government in the legislature Thursday for more details of the vaccine rollout.

If you're making non-medical masks for sale, they need labels showing what they're made of. Here's a guide.

These partitions were not enough to keep bingo going at the Sherwood Parkdale Lions Club. (Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club/Facebook)

A Charlottetown bingo hall has had to stop operating after public health officials rescinded its COVID-19 operational plan. After they carried out renovations placing barriers between patrons, it turns out they need more distance between them.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Saint John Sea Dogs were supposed to play the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday, but have had to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting today non-medical masks are required in all indoor public places.

There is now one active COVID-19 case in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

P.E.I. Sen. Diane Griffin questioned the government representative in the Senate Tuesday, suggesting the federal government should force international travellers like snowbirds returning to Canada to self-isolate for two weeks in the city where they land, as Australia does.

King said there are no changes to the Atlantic bubble, but changes may be necessary if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Most people CBC P.E.I. spoke with on the streets of Charlottetown Tuesday supported new mandatory mask rules.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures and essential health services.

