COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Nov. 13

During the first day of the fall sitting of the legislature Thursday, opposition MLAs were after the government to explain why the psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was closed for so long, waiting for COVID-19 patients who never came.

Following a case of COVID-19 in a rotational worker, the Chief Public Health Office is reminding other rotational workers of the special rules that allow them to do their work outside the Atlantic bubble, and see their families while they are on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Health PEI Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling were named Paul Harris fellows by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough-Charlottetown on Thursday for their service during the pandemic.

Officials with Hear P.E.I. are promoting the use of new pins that indicate the wearer has problems hearing. Masks, Plexiglas and other barriers have made things harder during the pandemic for those with hearing difficulties.

The COVID-19 case announced Wednesday in on top of one case announced Tuesday and two announced Friday.

That brings the total active cases to four in the province. P.E.I. has seen a total of 68 cases, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.

P.E.I. is aiming to start COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021 in the wake of promising news from drug manufacturer Pfizer this week.

The Charlottetown Legion is bracing for a big drop in funds raised in its poppy campaign this year, which means less money for charities supporting veterans.

P.E.I. has put in an order for more flu vaccines after distributing nearly 79,200 doses. The Chief Public Health Office called it one of the largest uptakes ever.

