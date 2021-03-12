COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, March 12

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton will present the provincial operational budget at around 11 a.m. today, covering a year that could see a gradual economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines are administered to Islanders and would-be visitors alike. Watch for coverage on the CBC P.E.I. site after our team is allowed to publish what they learn in a morning lockup.

Young people working in food service are pleased a stock of vaccines have been set aside for them, saying they will feel safer going to work.

Some Islanders are calling the wrong numbers to book vaccine appointments. P.E.I.'s chief of nursing, Marion Dowling, reminded people it is 1-844-975-3303.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her weekly COVID-19 check-in with CBC News: Compass that she is proud of how P.E.I. has "faced these really big challenges."

The Easter Beef show is on, after having to be cancelled last year.

Ryan Boswall, president of the North River 4-H Club, and a board member for the Easter Beef Show, is excited to see the tradition return this year. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

The president of Charlottetown Minor Hockey is hoping he can convince Hockey P.E.I. there is a better way of dealing with the end of the minor hockey season, after that organization ended the season this week, citing the COVID-19 circuit break measures.

Summerside residents will pay more for utilities in the proposed budget, as the city tries to deal with reduced revenues during the pandemic.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. It has 22 active cases.

New Brunswick reported two new cases and 34 active cases Thursday.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases and 19 active.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday and 68 active.

Also in the news

Expect a lot of city-sponsored construction around Charlottetown in the coming year, because on Wednesday council voted 9-1 to approve an extra-large capital budget.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association is ready to help with the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for people 18-29 who work in the food service industry on the Island.

It's been one year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Here's a look back at the year on P.E.I.

