COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 30

P.E.I. Auditor General Darren Noonan released a special report Thursday on the government's COVID-19 support programs, and found some weaknesses in oversight.

Prince Edward Island is on track to have 80 per cent of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated before August ends, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on P.E.I., but they won't count toward the Island's total, a news release from the Chief Public Health Office said Thursday.

P.E.I. health officials are allowing drop-in, last-minute appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, after 2 p.m. at vaccination clinics.

A new Green Gables tour includes ropes-down access to some rooms. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The Gold Cup parade and Old Home Week will return this August, although in a scaled-down format that follows COVID-19 guidelines.

There was a massive drop in youth crime on P.E.I. last year, and it may be partly because of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and has 12 active cases.

Nova Scotia has one new COVID-19 case, with 10 active in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador is now updating its COVID-19 stats on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only. At last report there were two active cases.

Also in the news

Anne was absent from Green Gables last year due to pandemic restrictions, but she is back this year with a brand new tour.

The Upper Room soup kitchen in Charlottetown began offering takeout during the pandemic, and it was so popular it is continuing the program.

After a cycling couple was almost stuck at the foot of Confederation Bridge because they didn't know the shuttle service had been cancelled during the pandemic, Strait Crossing Bridge apologized and offered a free bridge pass.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

