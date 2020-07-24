Some P.E.I. groups that support LGBTQ youth have found being forced to move online during the pandemic has actually helped them reach more people.

Courtrooms on P.E.I. are making changes to adapt to COVID-19.

Growth in the P.E.I. construction industry has slowed during the pandemic, but it hasn't stopped.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has made available a course on cleaning and disinfecting, specifically designed to address problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts in Summerside has cancelled its theatre arts program for the coming year, because it requires singing and close proximity of students.

P.E.I. ranks third in Canada in terms of testing per capita, behind Alberta and Ontario, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Prince Edward Island has done 108 tests per 1,000 residents compared to the Canadian average of 94 per 1,000, she said.

Prince Edward Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.