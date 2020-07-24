Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 24
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 24

Moving online has been a boon for some groups supporting LGBTQ youth, and how the courts are adapting to the pandemic.

The construction industry is steaming ahead despite the pandemic

Screens around the witness box is one of the adjustments made at the courthouse in Charlottetown. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Some P.E.I. groups that support LGBTQ youth have found being forced to move online during the pandemic has actually helped them reach more people.

Courtrooms on P.E.I. are making changes to adapt to COVID-19.

Growth in the P.E.I. construction industry has slowed during the pandemic, but it hasn't stopped.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has made available a course on cleaning and disinfecting, specifically designed to address problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College of Piping and Celtic Performing Arts in Summerside has cancelled its theatre arts program for the coming year, because it requires singing and close proximity of students. 

P.E.I. ranks third in Canada in terms of testing per capita, behind Alberta and Ontario, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather  Morrison.

Prince Edward Island has done 108 tests per 1,000 residents compared to the Canadian average of 94 per 1,000, she said.

Prince Edward Island is now down to two active cases of COVID-19, out of a total of 36 diagnosed since the pandemic began. 

